The Delivery Hero's logo is pictured at its headquarters in Berlin, Germany, August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) has taken a 5.09% stake in rival online food delivery rival Deliveroo (ROO.L), the British company said in stock market notice on Monday.

