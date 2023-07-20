Givaudan beats core profit forecasts on strong fragrances, price hikes

July 20 (Reuters) - Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan (GIVN.S) on Thursday reported half-year core earnings above market expectations, citing strong performance in its fragrances business and effective cost management, as it continued to hike prices.

First-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 6.6% to 763 million Swiss francs ($891.25 million) on a reported basis, ahead of analysts' average forecast of 751 million francs in a poll compiled by the company.

The group, which has been suffering from lower demand for its fragrances, creams and flavours, still managed to pass on higher input costs to customers.

Its sales rose 2.4% to 3.74 billion Swiss francs on a like-for-like basis in the first half of the year, below analysts' forecast of a 3.4% growth and the company's mid-term target of 4-5% average organic sales growth per year, which it reiterated.

Sales at its Fragrance & Beauty division, which includes sun protection and mattifying products, were up 6.4%.

($1 = 0.8561 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Jagoda Darlak and Matteo Allievi; Editing by Milla Nissi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.