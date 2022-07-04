1 minute read
Grafton CEO Gavin Slark to step down
July 4 (Reuters) - Building materials supplier Grafton Group (GFTU_u.L) said on Monday that Gavin Slark would step down as chief executive officer on Dec. 31 after 11 years in the role.
The British company said it would start the process to appoint a successor immediately.
