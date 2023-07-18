Gucci CEO Bizzarri to leave company in September

July 18 (Reuters) - Kering (PRTP.PA) managing director Jean-Francois Palus has been appointed to lead star label Gucci after a management reshuffle at the top ranks of the French luxury goods company.

Marco Bizzarri, Gucci's president and chief executive since 2015, will leave the company on Sept. 23, the French owner of Italian brand Kering said on Tuesday.

As part of the changes, Francesca Bellettini, who has run fast-growing fashion label Yves Saint Laurent since 2013, has been named Kering's deputy CEO in charge of brand development while group finance chief Jean-Marc Duplaix has been named as Kering deputy CEO in charge of operations and finance.

“We are building a more robust organisation to fully capture the growth of the global luxury market," Kering Chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault said in a statement Tuesday.

Reporting by Piotr Lipinski and Mimosa Spencer Editing by David Goodman

