Hasbro misses profit estimates, warns of $100 mln Russia hit

The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021.

April 19 (Reuters) - Toymaker Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit and warned of a potential revenue hit of about $100 million this year due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Hasbro's shares fell 2% to $81.80 in low-volume premarket trading as a jump in freight and raw material costs bit into the company's earnings.

While demand for toys has surged since the start of the pandemic as children spent more time at home, factory shutdowns, a lack of container ships and long port delays have caused costs to surge and squeezed profit margins at Hasbro.

The company's first-quarter adjusted operating margin fell to 12.2% from 15.6%.

Hasbro reported adjusted net earnings 57 cents per share in the quarter ended March 27, missing estimates of 61 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

However, the Monopoly maker's net revenue rose 4% to $1.16 billion, beating estimates of $1.15 billion, boosted by demand for role-playing games "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons".

The success of the unit that houses those games has drawn the attention of activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management LLC, which is pushing Hasbro to spin-off the business. read more

Hasbro said it expects fiscal 2022 operating profit to rise in the mid-single digits, compared with its previous forecast of a low-single-digit increase.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

