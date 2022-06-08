Hasbro defeats board challenge from activist investor Alta Fox

The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 8 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) defeated a board challenge from activist hedge fund Alta Fox with shareholders re-electing all of the company's directors, the toymaker said on Wednesday, citing a preliminary tally of voting results.

Alta Fox, which nominated one director to the company's 13-member board, had pushed Hasbro to spin off its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming unit and criticized how the company allocated its capital.

Hasbro has said a spinoff of the profitable business, which houses brands such as "Magic: The Gathering" and "Dungeons & Dragons", would be unlikely to create any value for the company.

Reuters on Tuesday reported Hasbro was poised to prevail over Alta Fox in the board challenge. read more

The hedge fund, which owns a 2.5% stake in Hasbro, first nominated five directors to the board before scaling back its ambitions.

Hasbro shares, which have fallen nearly 13% this year, slipped 0.8% in morning trading.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

