Casino boss Naouri questioned by police over finances















PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Jean-Charles Naouri, boss of heavily indebted French supermarket group Casino (CASP.PA), is being questioned by police in a preliminary investigation over "stock price manipulation", "corruption" and "insider trading", France's Financial Prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The Casino group declined to comment after French media reported earlier that Naouri, Casino's 74-year-old chairman and CEO, had been taken into custody.

The probe, launched in February 2020, covers actions that allegedly took place in 2018 and 2019.

It focuses on Casino's share price during the period, financial prosecutors said in March when they disclosed the probe.

Casino last week said it was officially starting court-backed negotiations with its creditors as the heavily indebted group seeks a way out of its financial woes while weighing two tie-up bids from wealthy investors.

Casino shares were down almost 5% in Paris, sharply underperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Retail Index (.SXRP).

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Silvia Aloisi and Dominique Vidalon; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely











