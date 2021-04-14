People queue to enter terminal 2, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest airport, said that international travel this summer would be "patchy" as countries worry about the risk of importing COVID-19 variants and their impact on the vaccine.

"I think over the summer, we're going to see quite a patchy opening up with international travel, which I hope will progressively improve," Heathrow's CEO John Holland-Kaye told an online industry event on Wednesday.

