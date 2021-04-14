Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Heathrow Airport CEO sees patchy international travel this summer

People queue to enter terminal 2, as tighter rules for international travellers start, at Heathrow Airport, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, London, Britain, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

The chief executive of Heathrow Airport, Britain's busiest airport, said that international travel this summer would be "patchy" as countries worry about the risk of importing COVID-19 variants and their impact on the vaccine.

"I think over the summer, we're going to see quite a patchy opening up with international travel, which I hope will progressively improve," Heathrow's CEO John Holland-Kaye told an online industry event on Wednesday.

