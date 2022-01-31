Retail & Consumer1 minute read
HeidelbergCement fourth-quarter earnings gain beats market view
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A better than expected increase in fourth-quarter sales and earnings prompted HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) to release some results ahead of schedule on Monday.
Citing preliminary figures, the German cement maker said quarterly earnings from current operations gained 2% to 661 million euros ($741.25 million), well above average market expectations of 556 million euros.
It is due to publish detailed preliminary figures on Feb. 24.
($1 = 0.8917 euros)
Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman
