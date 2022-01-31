HeidelbergCement fourth-quarter earnings gain beats market view

A logo of HeidelbergCement is pictured at their headquarters in Heidelberg, Germany, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - A better than expected increase in fourth-quarter sales and earnings prompted HeidelbergCement (HEIG.DE) to release some results ahead of schedule on Monday.

Citing preliminary figures, the German cement maker said quarterly earnings from current operations gained 2% to 661 million euros ($741.25 million), well above average market expectations of 556 million euros.

It is due to publish detailed preliminary figures on Feb. 24.

($1 = 0.8917 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.