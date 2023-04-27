HelloFresh reports Q1 core profit beat as customers return















April 27 (Reuters) - German meal-kit maker HelloFresh (HFGG.DE) on Thursday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in first-quarter core earnings as it saw customers return to its service, offsetting high seasonal marketing and procurement costs.

Quarterly adjusted core profit (AEBITDA) fell 33.4% to 66.1 million euros ($73.05 million) but beat analysts' average estimate of 47.5 million euros in a company-provided poll.

Food delivery companies, which benefited from a sudden spike in demand during the pandemic even as new players entered the market, are seeking ways to manage rising margin pressures as they may not be able to pass higher prices onto consumers cutting back expenses.

"Our main focus is now to further expand our customer proposition," Chief Executive Officer Dominik Richter said in a statement, as the company seeks to further drive profitability in its meal-kit business.

The number of active customers declined by 4.8% to 8.11 million from the same period last year, when the business was still enjoying a lockdown boom, but was up from 7.11 million in the previous quarter.

Marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue, excluding share-based compensation costs, rose by 2.8 percentage points to 20.4%, as spending normalized compared to a year earlier and due to seasonal sequential growth in customers, the company said.

Revenue rose 5.3% to 2.02 billion euros in the quarter, nearly in line with analysts' estimate of 2.03 billion euros. Sales were boosted by growth in the North America segment, which from the start of this year has included the company's Canadian operations, previously part of its international segment.

The company confirmed its full-year forecast for an AEBITDA of 460 million-540 million euros, and revenue growth of between 2% and 10% on a constant-currency basis.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

