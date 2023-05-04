Henkel posts organic sales increase in Q1, but volumes down















BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Henkel (HNKG.DE) on Thursday posted a rise in organic sales for the first quarter, with a year-on-year increase of 6.6% to 5.6 billion euros ($6.21 billion).

The increase slightly exceeded analysts' expectations of a sales volume of 5.4 billion in the quarter, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Sales volumes decreased by 5.4% during the period, slightly below a consensus of -5.2%.

Henkel shares fell 2.1% in early Frankfurt trade.

"Group volumes missed consensus a tad ... and remain weak overall," said a Credit Suisse analyst.

The consumer goods company, home to the Pritt and Persil brands, also confirmed its outlook for 2023, with sales growth of between 1 and 3% and adjusted return on sales of between 10 and 12% expected.

($1 = 0.9024 euros)

