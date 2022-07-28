Hershey raises profit, sales growth forecasts on price hikes

An employee shows a Hershey's chocolate bar made in USA in the "American lifestyle" store in Berlin, Germany, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

July 28 (Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) on Thursday raised its annual adjusted profit and sales growth forecast, as the Kit Kat maker expects to benefit from price hikes for its chocolates and candies.

Packaged food makers including Hershey, Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup Co (CPB.N) have been raising prices to combat inflationary pressures and supply chain costs that have been aggravated by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The company said it now expects full-year 2022 adjusted profit per share growth of 12% to 14%, compared with its prior forecast of a 10% to 12% rise.

The company said it now expects full-year 2022 net sales to grow between 12% and 14%, compared with its previous forecast of a 10% to 12% growth.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.