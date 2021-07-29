Revival of on-the-go snacking helps Hershey lift annual sales outlook

Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 29 (Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday as consumers bought more of its candies and chocolates at airports, movie theaters and other foodservice joints after the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The U.S. chocolatier said it expected 2021 net sales to rise between 6% and 8%, compared with a prior forecast of 4% to 6% growth. Analysts on average expected annual sales to be up 5.9%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

But the company maintained its annual profit outlook of $6.79 to $6.92 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of $6.89 per share.

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.