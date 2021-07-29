Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Revival of on-the-go snacking helps Hershey lift annual sales outlook

1 minute read
1/2

Hershey's chocolate bars are shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas, California January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

July 29 (Reuters) - Hershey Co (HSY.N) raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday as consumers bought more of its candies and chocolates at airports, movie theaters and other foodservice joints after the easing of COVID-19 curbs.

The U.S. chocolatier said it expected 2021 net sales to rise between 6% and 8%, compared with a prior forecast of 4% to 6% growth. Analysts on average expected annual sales to be up 5.9%, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

But the company maintained its annual profit outlook of $6.79 to $6.92 per share, compared with analysts' expectations of $6.89 per share.

Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 12:11 PM UTCPrada sees further sales growth in second half after strong H1

Italian fashion group Prada (1913.HK) sees sales rising further in the second half of the year after revenues beat market expectations in the first six months, extending a recovery from the worst of the COVID-19 crisis.

Retail & ConsumerEXCLUSIVE Walmart's Flipkart, Amazon ask India's top court to stop antitrust queries
Retail & ConsumerSouth Africa property, retail firms bet on townships despite unrest
Retail & ConsumerPet food shortages leave owners on the hunt for kibble and cat treats
Retail & ConsumerUnilever rejects boycott movement, CEO tells U.S.-based Jewish groups