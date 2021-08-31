Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Hershey sued by California cookie maker in Hershey's Kisses dispute

By
2 minute read
1/2

The company logo for Hershey Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 31 (Reuters) - A California cookie maker on Tuesday sued Hershey Co (HSY.N) for the right to keep using a stylized chocolate chip teardrop on its packaging, after Hershey complained it looked too much like its famous Hershey's Kisses.

The Cookie Department Inc said Hershey's threatened trademark lawsuit accusing it of borrowing Kisses' "conical configuration" without permission was in retaliation for its own lawsuit accusing Hershey of infringing its "Tough Cookie" mark.

Cookie Department said the teardrop it has used since 2009 merely depicts the "universally known" shape of a chocolate chip, and called Hershey's threatened lawsuit a "strategic ploy" to have it soften its stance in the Tough Cookie case.

It also called the Kisses marks "inherently weak" because the design and shape of Kisses are the same as those of chocolate and baking chips used worldwide since the 1940s.

The Berkeley-based cookie maker is seeking an order from a San Francisco federal judge that it has not infringed Hershey's intellectual property rights in Hershey's Kisses.

Hershey spokesman Jeff Beckman said the company does not discuss pending litigation.

The Tough Cookie lawsuit concerns Hershey's use of the phrase "Tough Cookies Only" on packaging for One protein bars. Cookie Department said a mediation is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Hershey, headquartered at 19 East Chocolate Avenue in Hershey, Pennsylvania, invented Hershey's Kisses in 1907, and according to court papers has had related trademark registrations since at least 1976.

It said average annual U.S. sales of Kisses products exceeded $490 million over the last five years.

The case is Cookie Department Inc v Hershey Co et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-06743.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 4:06 PM UTC

Phone won't talk to your car? You are not alone -study

Problems getting smartphones to connect properly with vehicle infotainment systems are now the No. 1 gripe among consumers according to the latest study of new model quality released on Tuesday by market research firm J.D. Power.

Retail & Consumer
Renault to extend Spanish output curbs owing to chip shortage
Retail & Consumer
China's Meituan reports third quarterly loss, warns on antitrust fines
Retail & Consumer
Amazon asks India regulator to order withdrawal of Future-Reliance deal approval -letter
Retail & Consumer
Britain considers tougher standards for on-demand TV

Britain on Tuesday said it would consult on bringing the rules for on-demand TV services like Netflix , Amazon Prime and Disney+ into line with traditional broadcasters like the BBC, ITV and Sky .