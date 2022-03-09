1 minute read
Hilton to suspend development activity in Russia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) said on Wednesday it would suspend all new development activity in Russia and had closed its corporate office in Moscow, following the invasion of Ukraine.
Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.