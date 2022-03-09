Skip to main content
Hilton to suspend development activity in Russia

1 minute read

Hilton hotel logo is seen on 52nd street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York City, U.S., March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

March 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT.N) said on Wednesday it would suspend all new development activity in Russia and had closed its corporate office in Moscow, following the invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

