The head of Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) said on Thursday the fashion retailer was, despite continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firmly convinced it would come out of the crisis stronger.

CEO Helena Helmersson said ahead of H&M's digital annual general meeting later in the day that the group was positive as regards opportunities to create sustainable and profitable growth.

She said in a recorded video on H&M's website that the group was developing new business models, initiatives and partnerships to satisfy new customer needs and add more revenue streams.

