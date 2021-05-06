Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerH&M CEO says group will exit coronavirus crisis stronger

The head of Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) said on Thursday the fashion retailer was, despite continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, firmly convinced it would come out of the crisis stronger.

CEO Helena Helmersson said ahead of H&M's digital annual general meeting later in the day that the group was positive as regards opportunities to create sustainable and profitable growth.

She said in a recorded video on H&M's website that the group was developing new business models, initiatives and partnerships to satisfy new customer needs and add more revenue streams.

