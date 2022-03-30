H&M seen posting first-quarter profit, Russia clouds outlook

A woman is reflected next to the logo of the H&M fashion retailer in the newly opened Mall of Berlin shopping centre in Berlin, Germany, in this September 25, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Fashion giant seen swinging back to profit of 1 bln SEK in Q1

Has paused sales in Russia where it has around 4% of turnover

Launched upbeat sales, profitability targets in January

STOCKHOLM, March 30 (Reuters) - Sweden's H&M (HMb.ST) is seen swinging back to profit in its December-February quarter as pandemic effects ease, though the closure of its Russian stores and the economic fallout from war in Ukraine has made the company's outlook more uncertain.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv on average expect the world's second-biggest fashion retailer to report a pretax profit of 1.04 billion crowns ($112.2 million) for its first quarter on Thursday.

Sales were up 23% year-on-year, H&M has reported, but down 11% from two years earlier, before the pandemic. read more

The year-ago period, when nearly half of stores closed due to the second wave of the pandemic, H&M made a 1.39 billion crown loss. Two years ago, it made a 2.50 billion crown profit. read more

Alongside many other companies reacting to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February, H&M on March 2 said it would temporarily close its stores in Russia, expressing concerns about the "tragic developments in Ukraine".

Some companies, such as brewer Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), have decided to exit Russia permanently, while the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets of companies that pull out. read more

Russia was H&M's sixth-biggest market with 4% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2021. While the group is reducing its store count overall, it has been increasing its number of stores in Russia, to 170 at the end of November.

Analysts have been lowering full-year earnings estimates for H&M recently.

"For H&M we could see further downside risk to estimates if H&M decides to pull out of Russia/Ukraine permanently due to the conflict there, or this leads to further upwards pressure on inflation and commodity prices," RBC analysts said in a note.

H&M's sales halt in Russia follows a sharp drop in demand in China over the past year, related to concerns the group has expressed about workers' rights in the Xinjiang cotton growing province. China had accounted for around 4% of H&M's sales.

As recently as January H&M unveiled targets to double sales by 2030 and to reach an operating margin of 10% by 2024. Last year it reached 7.7%. read more

Competitor and market leader Inditex (ITX.MC), the owner of Zara, grew sales 33% year-on-year, and 21% from the same period in 2019, in the six weeks from Feb. 1. read more

H&M's shares are down 18% so far this year, while the European retail index (.SXRP) is down 22%, and Inditex 26%.

($1 = 9.2720 Swedish crowns)

Reporting by Anna Ringstrom;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

