H&M's June-August sales lag expectations

STOCKHOLM, Sept 15 (Reuters) - H&M (HMb.ST), the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, reported on Thursday a smaller rise than expected in June-August net sales.

Fiscal third-quarter net sales at the Swedish group were up 3% from a year-earlier at 57.5 billion crowns ($5.36 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 5% rise to 58.6 billion crowns.

"The third quarter got off to a weak start, in common with the industry in many of the group's major markets," H&M said in a statement.

"Sales improved sequentially during the quarter, with a better start for the autumn collections than last year."

Measured in local currencies, sales were down 4%.

($1 = 10.7226 Swedish crowns)

