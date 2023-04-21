Holcim says proxy advisors recommend voting for CEO Jenisch as new Chairman















ZURICH, April 21 (Reuters) - Proxy advisors Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis have recommended shareholders vote for Holcim CEO Jan Jenisch to become the building materials company's next chairman, Holcim said on Friday.

Jenisch holding a dual mandate of chairman and CEO will be for a limited duration and a successor as chief executive will be announced within the next 12 months, the company said.

Holcim is due to hold its annual general meeting on May 4.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Noele Illien











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.