Home Depot tops quarterly same-store sales estimates

The logo of Home Depot is seen in Encinitas, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Home Depot Inc (HD.N) beat estimates for quarterly same-store sales on Tuesday, as a rise in revenue from builders and handymen getting back to housing projects helped offset some of the slowdown in demand from do-it-yourself customers.

Same-store sales rose 4.5% in the second quarter ended Aug. 1, beating analysts' estimates of a 4.2% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.