Hong Kong retail sales rise 0.2% in September

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's September retail sales climbed 0.2% from a year earlier thanks to an increase in sales of electrical goods and other consumer durable goods, government data showed on Tuesday.

Sales rose to HK$28.1 billion ($3.58 billion). That compared with a revised 0.2% slide in August.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 1.5% year-on-year in September. That compared with a revised 3.0% decline in August.

($1 = 7.8490 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Andrew Heavens











