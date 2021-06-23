Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hong Kong tabloid closure is a "chilling blow" - UK's Raab

1 minute read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily is a blow to media freedom in the former British province, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday. read more

"The forced closure of Apple Daily by the Hong Kong authorities is a chilling blow to freedom of expression in Hong Kong," he said in a statement.

"It is crystal clear that the powers under the National Security Law are being used as a tool to curtail freedoms and punish dissent - rather than keep public order."

Reporting by William James; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

