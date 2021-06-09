Factbox: How Amazon trained GameStop's new chiefs in e-commerce

Videogame retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) on Wednesday tapped executives who cut their teeth at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to lead the transition of its business to e-commerce. Here's a look at their time at the world's largest online retailer:

MATT FURLONG, GAMESTOP'S NEW CEO

** Furlong took over Amazon's nascent business in Australia in May 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile.

** He joined Amazon in 2012, his profile shows. Before Australia, Furlong worked across the company's e-commerce business, managing vendors, overseeing consumer electronics retail and advising a member of Amazon's senior leadership team.

** Under his watch, net sales roughly doubled in 2020 to A$1.12 billion ($867 million) from the year prior for Amazon Commercial Services, which operates the company's Australian e-commerce site, according to a local securities filing.

** Amazon's Australia business posted a net loss of A$3.8 million ($3.0 million) in 2020, slightly narrower than the year before, the filing shows.

** Furlong's time down under was also a period of stepped up investment. The business nearly tripled its spend on property and other investing activities to A$72.0 million ($55.6 million) in 2020, according to the filing.

** Launched in 2017, Amazon's marketplace in Australia only generates a fraction of the company's revenue - U.S. sales were some 300 times larger in 2020 - and it has faced a challenge delivering to a small population dispersed on a continent about the size of the mainland United States.

MIKE RECUPERO, GAMESTOP'S NEW CFO

** Recupero this year ascended to chief financial officer of Amazon's North America consumer business, according to his LinkedIn profile. That division handles what Amazon is most famous for: e-commerce and package delivery.

** At Amazon for about 17 years, Recupero worked in financial roles across a wide array of the retailer's businesses: transportation, digital advertising, European consumer and video streaming, his LinkedIn profile shows.

** He formerly was chief financial officer for Prime Video, Amazon's content streaming service. The unit is a key part of Amazon's customer acquisition strategy. By spending on original television shows, Amazon entices consumers to join or stay members of its loyalty club Prime so they can access those programs.

(1 Australian dollar = $0.77 U.S.)

