Hella's controlling shareholders consider stake sale - Manager Magazin

Reuters
The families that control Hella (HLE.DE) are mulling the sale of their 60% stake in the automotive supplier, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The family has commissioned investment bank Rothschild with approaching possible buyers, it said. It cited one financial source as saying the process was at an early stage.

Shares in Hella jumped more than 11% in midday trade, heading for their biggest one-day rise in around a year.

Hella was not immediately available for comment. The company has a market value of 5.1 billion euros ($6.16 billion), according to Refinitiv data, giving a 60% stake a value of around 3 billion.

The families hold around the stake via a pool agreement that runs until at least 2024.

The Hueck family is among the 50 richest in Germany, with assets worth around 4 billion euros, according to data compiled by Manager Magazin earlier this year.

($1 = 0.8277 euros)

