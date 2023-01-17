Hugo Boss FY preliminary results beat own guidance

Shirts and ties are on display in the Hugo Boss section in the Central Universal Department Store (TsUm) in Kiev, Ukraine May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko/Files

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) on Tuesday reported a double-digit rise in preliminary full-year sales and earnings, slightly ahead of its own guidance, citing ongoing solid demand after a brand revamp during 2022.

Currency-adjusted sales in 2022 rose 27% to a record level of 3.65 billion euros ($3.95 billion), the company said in a statement, while its operating profit (EBIT) increased 47% to 335 million euros.

The German fashion house had previously forecast sales in a range of 3.5 billion and 3.6 billion euros, with an increase in EBIT between 35% and 45%.

"Overall the buyside was already sitting ahead of Hugo Boss guidance," J.P. Morgan analyst Chiara Battistini wrote in a note, adding she would not expect to see further strength in the shares on Tuesday.

The stock was down 0.5% in early Frankfurt trade.

Hugo Boss said it would publish its final results for 2022 and its outlook for 2023 on March 9.

($1 = 0.9248 euros)

Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Miranda Murray

