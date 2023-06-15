Hugo Boss lifts 2025 targets as demand stays strong















June 15 (Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) on Thursday raised its 2025 sales target, betting on strong demand across its markets.

The company forecast annual sales of 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) by 2025, compared to the previous target of 4 billion euros, which it expects to meet this year.

Hugo Boss, which has undergone a brand revamp under the leadership of former Tommy Hilfiger head Daniel Grieder, is investing in marketing to boost sales and expand market share.

It is also targeting an operating profit (EBIT) of 600 million euros by 2025, up from a previous goal of around 480 million, and an EBIT margin of at least 12% versus a previous forecast of around 12%.

The company, whose brand has been gaining traction among younger consumers over the last year thanks to targeted social media campaigns, said it would keep its marketing investments at 7% to 8% of group sales until 2025.

It will also continue to push its 24/7 brand image in the U.S. market, where it has seen "exceptionally strong momentum" over the past two years, it said.

This contrasts with recent comments from luxury peers about weakening consumer spending in the United States.

The world's top consumer and luxury goods companies started 2023 strongly as demand in China recovered and growth in Europe stayed resilient, but worries remain regarding U.S. growth and a possible slowdown in China's post-COVID rebound after factory activity dropped in May.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hugo Boss expects revenue to grow at an annual, low double-digit percentage rate on average between 2022 and 2025, with the region's share of sales set to expand from the current 13% to around 20%, or 1 billion euros, by 2025.

"Unleashing the brands' full potential in China will continue to be of particular importance," the group said.

Hugo Boss shares were up 1.7% in early Frankfurt trade, topping the German mid-cap index (.MDAXI).

($1 = 0.9247 euros)

