Hugo Boss lifts profit outlook after Q1 sales jump















May 4(Reuters) - German fashion house Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) raised its 2023 profit outlook on Thursday, as it expects stable gross margin development and further efficiency gains from the optimization of its global store network this year.

The company expects its operating profit (EBIT) to grow between 10% and 20% to reach a level of 370 million to 400 million euros ($410 million to $443 million) in 2023, compared to the previously expected 5% to 12% growth.

Analysts had forecast an EBIT of 377 million euros for 2023 in a poll provided by the company.

It also expects sales to grow by about 10% to around 4 billion euros in 2023, up from its previous forecast for mid-single-digit growth, after a double-digit jump in its first-quarter sales.

Hugo Boss shares were seen up 2% in Lang & Schwarz premarket indications.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

Reporting by Linda Pasquini and Elizaveta Gladun in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











