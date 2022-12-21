Hundreds of Tyson Foods employees to depart as company closes offices - WSJ















Dec 21 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) employees from two of its largest business units plan to leave as the company consolidates its corporate offices to northwest Arkansas next year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tyson Foods did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.