BUDAPEST, March 6 (Reuters) - Hungary's calendar-adjusted retail sales (HURETY=ECI) plunged by an annual 4.5% in January following a revised 4.1% drop in December, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Monday.

Food sales dropped by 4.8% year-on-year, while non-food sales were down by 1.5%. Fuel sales plunged by 9.7% in annual terms, it said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than











