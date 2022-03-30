IKEA UK to close Tottenham store, 450 jobs impacted

Ikea in Tottenham is pictured as it re-opens, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Home furnishings retailer IKEA said on Wednesday it planned to close its store in Tottenham, north London, impacting 450 workers.

IKEA said it was committed to retaining as many affected workers as possible, noting it would create over 600 other jobs across the capital this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.