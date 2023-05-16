Imperial Brands first-half profit rises on price hike boost















May 16 (Reuters) - Tobacco group Imperial Brands (IMB.L) on Tuesday reported a rise in half-yearly profit, as higher cigarette prices helped the company offset the impact of its Russia exit and lower volumes.

The firm's operating profit rose to 1.53 billion pounds ($1.93 billion) in the six months ended March 31, from 1.2 billion pounds a year earlier.

After years of slow growth and market-share losses, Imperial CEO Stefan Bomhard laid out a turnaround plan in 2021 that focused on its five top markets and expanding next-generation products (NGP) that were deemed less harmful to health.

"Business performance for the first half of fiscal year 2023 was resilient, despite temporarily increased volume declines against a strong comparator," Bomhard said on Tuesday.

"In tobacco, we have delivered further share gains in aggregate across our portfolio of top five markets, while also achieving strong pricing to help mitigate the volume declines."

Net revenue from Imperial's next-generation products, which include Pulze heated tobacco and blu e-cigarettes, were up 19.8% at constant currencies in the first-half, driven by product launches in Europe which helped offset declines in the United States.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran











