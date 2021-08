Impossible Foods plant-based beef products are seen inside a refrigerator at the meat section of a chain supermarket in Hong Kong, China, October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Plant-based burger maker Impossible Foods said on Monday it had promoted interim finance head David Borecky to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

The company also said it had named Leilani Gayles as its chief people officer.

