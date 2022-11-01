Indian beauty firm Nykaa Sept-quarter profit jumps on festive demand
BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (FSNE.NS), parent of Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, reported a more than three-fold surge in September-quarter net profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for its products ahead of the festive season.
Consolidated net profit stood at 41.08 million Indian rupees ($497,210.15) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 11.7 million rupees a year earlier.
Revenue rose 39% to 12.31 billion rupees.
($1 = 82.6210 Indian rupees)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.