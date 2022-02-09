Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit falls 60% as costs surge

BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa on Wednesday reported a 59.5% slump in quarterly net profit, hit by a jump in expenses and subdued demand for personal care and fashion products.

In its second earnings report since a blockbuster market debut last year, Nykaa's parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (FSNE.NS) said total costs surged 46.8% year-on-year to 10.67 billion rupees, including a big jump in employee benefits expenses.

Nykaa in November posted a 96% slump in quarterly profit in its first post-IPO earnings report. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, the company became popular by selling cosmetics and grooming products from domestic as well as international brands before foraying into fashion and other products such as pet care and household supplies.

Consolidated net profit for the company fell to 279.3 million rupees ($3.73 million) in the third-quarter ended Dec. 31, from 689.7 million rupees a year earlier, FSN said in a regulatory filing.

The company's shares have lost about 16% since November amid a weaker broader market on valuation concerns and expectations of monetary policy tightening by global central banks.

Revenue from operations rose to 10.98 billion rupees from 8.08 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.7800 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.