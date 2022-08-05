Indian beauty firm Nykaa's quarterly profit jumps

People walk past a store of Nykaa, an Indian beauty products retailer, at a mall in New Delhi, India, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa's parent company reported a 33.2% rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday, boosted by strong demand for its products.

Consolidated net profit for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (FSNE.NS) stood at 45.5 million rupees ($574,582.01) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 34.2 million rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 40.6% to 11.48 billion rupees.

($1 = 79.1880 Indian rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.