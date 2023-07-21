Indian unit of Italy's FILA approves listing

July 21 (Reuters) - Italian pencils and creative tools maker F.I.L.A. (FILA.MI) said on Friday the board of its Indian unit Doms had approved an initial public offering.

FILA committed to offer for sale DOMS shares worth around 90 million euros ($100.07 million), remaining the company's single largest shareholder post IPO.

The listing is expected to close by the end of the year, it said.

($1 = 0.8994 euros)

Reporting by Alessandro Parodi and Luca Fratangelo, editing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.