India's Godrej Consumer's Q4 profit jumps 25% on strong demand















BENGALURU/CHENNAI, May 10 (Reuters) - India's Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS) reported nearly a 25% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand for its home and personal care products.

Net profit rose to 4.52 billion Indian rupees ($55.27 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 3.63 billion rupees a year earlier, the owner of Cinthol brand of soap said in an exchange filing.

Increasing household income and changing lifestyles have driven growth for consumer goods manufacturers such as Godrej, with buyers spending more on the company's products ranging from Goodknight mosquito repellents to Godrej Expert hair colour.

Godrej Consumer sold products worth 31.72 billion rupees during the reported quarter, up nearly 10% from a year earlier. That cushioned the impact from a near-6% increase in its total expenses.

For the company, quarterly revenue from India — its biggest sales driver — grew nearly 12% to 18.23 billion rupees.

Other consumer goods companies have reported mixed results for the quarter. Dabur India Ltd (DABU.NS) and Dove soapmaker Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HLL.NS) saw margins shrink due to higher costs, while cooking oil seller Marico Ltd (MRCO.NS) and Pepsi bottler Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS) reported solid earnings.

Shares in Godrej Consumer closed about 1% higher before the results. The stock has gained 10% so far this year.

A few of Godrej Consumer's sister entities have also reported earnings over last week. Godrej Properties Ltd (GODR.NS) posted a 58% rise in profit, while Godrej Agrovet Ltd (GODE.NS) recorded a 75% slump in profit on higher costs.

Godrej Consumer had said last month that it would buy Raymond Consumer Care's consumer goods business for $345 million, adding brands such as Park Avenue deodorant and Kamasutra condom to its already stacked portfolio.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar











