India's Nykaa and Dubai's Apparel Group forge GCC alliance















NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa on Thursday entered a strategic alliance with Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate Apparel Group to expand in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, the companies said.

Nykaa Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said the two companies will together build a multi-brand beauty retailer business in seven GCC countries.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Mumbai Writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by David Goodman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.