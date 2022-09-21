India's Reliance Retail in talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora - report

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A woman wearing a protective face mask passes a Sephora signage at a mall, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Retail, run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), is in advanced talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora in India, the Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The move could result in Sephora's operations transfer from Arvind Fashions Ltd (ARVF.NS), according to the report.

Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru

