India's Reliance Retail in talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora - report
BENGALURU, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Retail, run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), is in advanced talks to get rights for beauty retailer Sephora in India, the Mint reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
The move could result in Sephora's operations transfer from Arvind Fashions Ltd (ARVF.NS), according to the report.
Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru
