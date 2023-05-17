India's Zydus Wellness posts smaller profit margins as costs bite















BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - India's Zydus Wellness Ltd (ZYDS.NS) reported a drop in its fourth-quarter profit margins on Wednesday, as higher costs outweighed a rise in sales that was powered by price hikes for products such as Glucon-D energy drinks.

The company's shares fell nearly 4% after the results.

Net profit for the Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based company rose 9% to 1.45 billion rupees ($17.7 million) in the January-to-March quarter. However, that was only due to a deferred tax benefit of 189.7 million rupees.

Excluding that, the company's profit before tax dropped 3.9% to 1.26 billion rupees.

Zydus Wellness said sales rose 11.8% to 7.1 billion rupees, as effective price increases of 7.8% and an improved product mix helped offset inflationary pressures.

However, that was more than offset by a 14% jump in total expenses.

Consequently, its profit-before-tax margins fell to 17.8% in the latest quarter from 20.7% a year ago. Its net profit margins also edged lower, to 20.5% from 21%.

Zydus Wellness, in which generic drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences (ZYDU.NS) holds a 58% stake, also declared a dividend of 5 rupees per share. ($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.