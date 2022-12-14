Inditex 9-month profit jumps as increases fashion prices















MADRID, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Zara owner Inditex (ITX.MC) posted on Wednesday a 24% increase in net profit in the first nine months of its fiscal year thanks to higher sales that showed resilience amid a weakening global consumer demand for clothing.

The world's biggest fashion retailer's store and online sales rose 19% from a year ago, slightly faster than what analysts had expected, after it raised prices by 5% or more since spring to anticipate with inflationary pressures in several markets.

Its net profit in February-October of the first year under Marta Ortega, the daughter of the founder-owner Amancio Ortega, at the helm as a non-executive chair, reached 3.1 billion euros ($3.30 billion).

Known for its ability to quickly deliver the latest designs to consumers thanks to its flexible sourcing, Inditex has lately been offering more "high fashion" Zara pieces to motivate emotional buying for special events amid a cost of living crisis that threatens non-essential expenses, a company source said.

Such approach allows Inditex to sell higher-priced pieces and attract shoppers from the luxury segment of the market, according to company sources and analysts.

Inditex said sales between the start of November and December 8 increased 12% from a year ago, at a slower pace than in the previous months as as result of a weakening consumer environment.

The company's second-quarter sales had increased 16% from the same period a year ago.

