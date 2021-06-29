Ireland to limit indoor bar, restaurant service to vaccinated people

People enjoy outdoor dining as outdoor services in restaurants and bars recommences in Ireland as restrictions ease following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Galway, Ireland, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Ireland is to restrict indoor dining in bars and restaurants to those who are fully vaccinated or who have previously been infected by COVID-19, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday.

Martin said indoor dining would not be reopened on Monday as planned but would be delayed until a new system of vaccine certification has been implemented.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.