Ireland to limit indoor bar, restaurant service to vaccinated people
DUBLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Ireland is to restrict indoor dining in bars and restaurants to those who are fully vaccinated or who have previously been infected by COVID-19, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday.
Martin said indoor dining would not be reopened on Monday as planned but would be delayed until a new system of vaccine certification has been implemented.
Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans
