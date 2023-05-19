Ireland's C&C to incur one-off charge in fiscal 2024















May 19 (Reuters) - Irish premium drinks company C&C Group Plc (GCC.L) said on Friday one of its units had faced delays in time and costs to integrate a business management software, which is expected to have a one-off impact on the group's profit in fiscal 2024.

The company also announced Chief Executive Officer David Forde will step down after almost three years and the group's finance chief Patrick McMahon will take over, effective immediately.

The implementation of the Enterprise Resource Planning system in the Matthew Clark and Bibendum business (MCB) was taking longer than expected, which is now expected to impact the unit's profitability, the company said in a statement.

C&C acquired the Matthew Clark and Bibendum business in 2018.

The company, which manufactures and distributes branded beer, cider, wine, spirits and soft drinks across the UK and Ireland, expects a one-off impact of about 25 million euros ($27.52 million) associated with ERP system disruption in FY2024, it added.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

