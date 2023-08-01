Irn-Bru maker A.G. Barr says CEO Roger White to step down in next 12 months

Aug 1 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr (BAG.L) said on Tuesday CEO Roger White will step down from the top role in the next 12 months and the Irn-Bru maker will immediately start a formal succession process.

The company also said it expects annual profit performance to be marginally above the top end of analysts' expectations.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

