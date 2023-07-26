Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr's workers to strike from Aug 11 - union

July 26 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union on Wednesday said A.G. Barr's (BAG.L) workers will strike at the Irn-bru maker's Cumbernauld production and distribution centre for nine days, starting August 11.

Earlier this month, the union had said a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at the company would strike over a pay dispute, without specifying dates.

