Irn-bru maker A.G. Barr's workers to strike from Aug 11 - union

FILE PHOTO-Bottles of Irn-Bru drink, produced by drinks manufacturer A.G. Barr, are displayed in a supermarket in London, Britain, March 25, 2023. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

July 26 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union on Wednesday said A.G. Barr's (BAG.L) workers will strike at the Irn-bru maker's Cumbernauld production and distribution centre for nine days, starting August 11.

Earlier this month, the union had said a dozen trucker and shunter drivers at the company would strike over a pay dispute, without specifying dates.

