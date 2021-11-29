Irn-Bru owner's annual profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels

Irn Bru is seen on the shelves of Scotch Corner in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

Nov 29 (Reuters) - A.G. Barr (BAG.L)expects annual profit to exceed pre-pandemic levels and beat current market expectations, with "on the go" and hospitality sectors remaining particularly strong, the Scotland-based soft drinks maker said on Monday.

The company, best known for fizzy drink Irn-Bru, forecast both annual revenue and pretax profit ahead of current market expectations, despite ongoing near-term operating cost pressures. (https://refini.tv/2Zy1gTX)

Irn-Bru was in the spotlight earlier this month when Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon handed U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a can of the orange fizzy beverage at COP26 in Glasgow, with Ocasio-Cortez giving the cherished Scottish drink a thumbs-up.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

A.G. Barr expects full-year revenue of about 264 million pounds ($351.73 million) and profit before tax of around 41 million pounds for the 12 months ending January 2022, compared with 26 million pounds last year.

The company, which has seen a revival in demand since COVID-19 curbs were relaxed earlier in the year, said the fast-moving pandemic situation remains a risk but it still expects its revenue momentum to continue into 2022.

The emergence of a new variant of coronavirus late last week has raised questions of increased curbs ahead of Christmas, with Britain announcing some new measures to try and slow the spread. (https://reut.rs/3rf55c4)

($1 = 0.7506 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Peters and Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V and Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.