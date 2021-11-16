Israeli foodmaker Strauss Q3 profit, revenue up

Food items produced by Israeli company Strauss Group are seen on display at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Tova Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group (STRS.TA) reported on Tuesday a rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by growth in its water and coffee businesses.

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee, posted adjusted net profit of 204 million shekels ($66 million) in the July-September period, up from 158 million a year earlier. Revenue rose 5.7% to 2.3 billion shekels.

Revenue at its core business in Israel rose 2.4% to 976 million shekels. Strauss said its market share rose 0.4 percentage point to 12.3%.

Coffee sales jumped 11.9% from a year earlier to 953 million shekels, and were up 13.9% excluding foreign exchange effects. Strauss is one of the market leaders for roast and ground coffee in central and eastern Europe. In Brazil its Tres Coracoes joint venture reported a 37.1% sales growth in local currency, though gross and operating margins eroded.

Strauss Water sales grew 5.7%. Sales at its international dips and spreads joint venture with Pepsico (PEP.O) fell 4.9%.

($1 = 3.1047 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

