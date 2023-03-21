Israeli retailer Shufersal reports lower Q4 profit















JERUSALEM, March 21 (Reuters) - Shufersal (SAE.TA), Israel's largest supermarket chain, reported on Tuesday a steep drop in fourth-quarter profit, citing a decrease in operating income and one-off expenses.

Shufersal said it earned 3 million shekels ($822,413) in the October-December period, versus 100 million shekels a year earlier. Revenue rose 1% to 3.65 billion shekels, although same store sales dipped 1.6% versus the year earlier quarter.

The company said the quarterly profit drop stemmed from lower operating income, as well as one time expenses for an efficiency plan and a drop in real estate value.

Online sales slipped to 18.4% of total sales from 20.9% a year earlier. Its own private brand reached 27.8% of food retail sales. Revenue at its drugstore unit was largely flat at 255 million shekels.

($1 = 3.6478 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer











