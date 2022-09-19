Israel's Strauss resumes chocolate production after salmonella shutdown

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JERUSALEM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israel's Strauss Group (STRS.TA) has begun a gradual resumption of chocolate production, it said on Monday, after a manufacturing plant was shut for five months due to salmonella.

Chocolate products will reach store shelves in the coming weeks, the company said, adding that the renewed manufacturing was being coordinated with Israel's Health Ministry.

Two plants that produce the Elite brand chocolates had been throughly cleaned and undergone infrastructure upgrades as part of an overall effort to boost quality control, Strauss said.

In late April, the Health Ministry ordered production suspended at Strauss' candy factory near the northern city of Nazareth amid a recall that swept popular snacks off grocery shelves.

The plant was temporarily shut after a routine inspection found traces of salmonella, a bacterium that can cause intestinal disease.

Strauss previously projected a hit of 170-230 million shekels ($49-$67 million) to its 2022 financial results.

($1 = 3.4468 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer

