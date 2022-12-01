Istanbul retail prices climb 3% monthly in Nov -chamber of commerce
ISTANBUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 3.1% month-on-month in November for an annual increase of 105.55%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Thursday.
Wholesale prices in the city, home to around a fifth of Turkey's population of 85 million, increased by 2.34% month-on- month for an annual rise of 95.72%, ITO said.
Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by Ece Toksabay
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.